A man has been jailed for a sexual assault in Lancaster which happened earlier this year.

Police said that in the early hours of June 13, at 1.55am, Akram Nesseri met his victim for the first time on Middle Street in Lancaster.

A few moments later, he lured her into an alleyway off Middle Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

An investigation commenced, and Nesseri was identified. He was arrested on suspicion of and later charged with sexual assault.

On October 25, Nasseri, 24, of Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

He also received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Preston Crown Court.

DC Lesley Barton, of Lancaster CID said: “Nesseri’s victim was simply walking home. She should have been able to do that without being sexually assaulted.

"Despite the long-lasting effect this crime will have undoubtedly had on her, she has shown an incredible strength and bravery throughout proceedings that we can only praise her for.

“Nesseri chose to sexually assault the victim that night, his actions were despicable, and the custodial sentence he received reflects that.

“We can only hope that seeing examples of offenders like Nesseri being sentenced for their crimes may encourage those who have been a victim of any sexual offence to come forward.

"Please know that we will listen to you and do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”

If you would like to make a report, you can do so by calling police on 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.