Officers from the Craven Neighbourhood Policing Team led a drugs warrant at an address in Low Bentham in November 2022.

Following a search, they located about £30,000 of cash, a large quantity of white powder wrapped in packages, and equipment linked to the packaging and distribution of illegal drugs, such as self-seal bags and digital scales.

The white powder was found to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of between £26,400 and £34,800.

Two occupants of the address – Liam O’Hagan and James Lea-Thornton – were not at the property at the time, but handed themselves in to police a few days later, having been circulated as wanted.

O’Hagan, 26, was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, and two counts of possession of class B drugs.

Lea-Thornton, 24, was charged with two counts of possession of class B drugs.

Two other people arrested in connection with the investigation were released with no further action.

O’Hagan and Lea-Thornton both pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court, and were sentenced yesterday (Wednesday).

Lea-Thornton was given a £500 fine and ordered to pay costs.

PC Ian Hunt, of the Craven Neighbourhood Policing Team at North Yorkshire Police, said: “The supply of cocaine results in nothing but misery and suffering. As the Neighbourhood Policing Team for this area, we will not tolerate it here, and neither will the community that we serve.

“This case should serve as a warning that we will work relentlessly to put a stop to this type of criminality.”