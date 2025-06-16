Man in his twenties taken to hospital after road traffic collision near Lancaster village

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:53 BST
Police are investigating a collision on the A6070 near Burton-in-Kendal.placeholder image
The collision happened at about 2.40pm on June 13.

The incident involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, a red Kia.

The pedestrian, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed the A6070 road at Clawthorpe near Burton-in-Kendal for a number of hours whilst investigations took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101, referring to incident 166 of June 13.

