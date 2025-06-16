Man in his twenties taken to hospital after road traffic collision near Lancaster village
Police are investigating a collision on the A6070 near Burton-in-Kendal.
The collision happened at about 2.40pm on June 13.
The incident involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, a red Kia.
The pedestrian, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police closed the A6070 road at Clawthorpe near Burton-in-Kendal for a number of hours whilst investigations took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101, referring to incident 166 of June 13.