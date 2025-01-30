Man in custody after arrest near scene of burglary in Lancaster village

Police arrested a man near the scene of a burglary in Bolton-le-Sands.

Police attended reports of a burglary in a property at Bolton-le-Sands today (Thursday) at around 7.30am.

Police said they located a man in the area matching the description who is currently in custody for this offence.

A police spokesman said “Please can we ask residents to remain vigilant to anything or anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

“Can we also ask residents to ensure their properties are locked and secured.”

Call 101 with log number LC-20250130-0206 if anyone has any information they would like to pass on.