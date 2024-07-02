Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cumbrian man was one of four people arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in a week in Lancashire.

Lancashire Police Specialist Ops team said they had a busy week last week and provided a round-up of just some of the stops they made.

On Thursday, police stopped a blue Renault at Forton services near Lancaster.

The driver gave a roadside breathalyser reading of 83 and was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.

Man in court for drink driving after being stopped by police at motorway services near Lancaster.

Once in custody, the driver gave a reading of 73.

Callum Warren, 27, of Windsor Street, Millom, Cumbria was charged with driving with excess alcohol and was bailed to appear at Lancaster magistrates’ court on September 5.

Last Monday police stopped a blue Volkswagen Transporter on Moscow Mill Street, Oswaldtwistle.

The driver gave an alcohol breathalyser reading of 102 and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

In custody, the driver gave a reading of 92.

Hillary McMinn, 43, of Cambridge Street, Accrington was charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol level above limit.

He has been bailed to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court on September 6.

On Monday, at around 1.25pm, police stopped a Volkswagen Tiguan on Howarth Close in Blackpool.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a suitcase with approximately 17kg of cannabis in it.

A 37-year-old man from Blackpool and a 33-year-old woman also from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of drugs – possession with intent to supply.

Both have been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

On Wednesday, police stopped a Hyundai IX35 on Brendon Walk, Blackpool.

The driver gave a roadside breathalyser reading of 88 and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

In custody, he gave a reading of 78.

Edward Izzet, 40, of Layton Road, Blackpool was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit and was bailed to appear on August 16 at Lancaster magistrates’ court.

On Friday, in Blackburn, a Toyota Hilux was reported to be swerving across the road before parking up.

Police attended, and the driver was given a drugs wipe on Preston Old Road in Blackburn, which came back positive.

A 31-year-old man from Bamber Bridge has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a portion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He remains in custody.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This roundup shows just five stops out of the many that the SpecOps team made over the past week.

“Four of those five are people who chose to drive impaired through drink or drugs.

“The legal limit for alcohol in your system is 35mg. All of these drivers gave readings over double that limit.

“The consequences of driving impaired can be devastating, to others around you, and to you.

“So, before you get in your vehicle, having ‘only had a couple’ or say ‘it’s only round the corner’ think of this post.

"Our teams will find you; they will stop you, and you will be brought to justice.

“If you suspect someone is driving impaired, make sure you report it to us.