Man in court charged with burglaries at Lancaster and Morecambe restaurants, takeaways and bars

Police have charged a man with burglary offences at restaurant, takeaway and bar premises in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The burglaries happened between late January and mid-March and were investigated by the Lancaster Police Team 2 Response Investigation team.

Following extensive enquiries, Martin Brown, 61, of Lumley Close, Washington, Tyne and Wear, was arrested in Northumbria.

Brown has now been charged – following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service - with offences of burglary at Four Seasons, Lancaster Road, Morecambe, Two Thai, China Street, Lancaster, All Hopes No Promises, Market Street, Lancaster, and Fortune Star, Dalton Square, Lancaster.

He is further charged with attempted burglary at West Lake Takeaway, Greaves Road, Lancaster, and Fortune Star, Dalton Square, Lancaster.

Brown will appear before Newcastle upon Tyne Magistrates Court today (Monday).