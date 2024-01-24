Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Romeo Buci, 31, of no fixed abode but from Morecambe, is charged with growing 120 cannabis plants, a controlled drug of Class B, in Morecambe on January 23.

He is also charged that on the same date in Morecambe he had £340 cash made from criminal conduct.