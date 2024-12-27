Man in 50s dies in hospital after being found collapsed in Morecambe street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man died in hospital after being found needing medical attention in Morecambe on Christmas Day.

A police spokesperson said: “At 4.26pm on Wednesday December 25, officers on patrol at Arndale Centre, Market Street, Morecambe came across a man in need of medical attention.

“Officers performed CPR on the man until the ambulance service arrived.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man in his 50s later died in hospital.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log 0625 of December 25.