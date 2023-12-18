Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a dog walker near Lancaster Castle.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said: “An altercation took place at around 1.30pm on December 13 near Lancaster Castle involving a dog walker and a member of the public.

“During the altercation the member of the public reported being struck to the side of the head with a dog chain causing no injury as they were wearing a hood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The dog walker is described as approximately 6ft tall wearing a black top, black trousers and black trainers. The dog is described as a ‘french gundog’ type."