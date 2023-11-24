Police said they closed a road in Lancaster city centre after a pedestrian was hit by a reversing HGV.

Police closed a Lancaster city centre road after an accident.

The accident happened on King Street in Lancaster around 10pm last night when a slow moving wagon reversed his vehicle into a man walking behind it, causing what were initially thought to be serious injuries.

A spokesman for Lancaster Police said: “The road was closed as the injuries were thought to be serious but later they were confirmed to only be minor injuries and the road was reopened.”

Police said the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus services were also disrupted by the road closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted 11 hours ago: “Due to a serious accident on King Street in Lancaster all local services are experiencing heavy delays."