Man hit by reversing wagon in Lancaster city centre
The accident happened on King Street in Lancaster around 10pm last night when a slow moving wagon reversed his vehicle into a man walking behind it, causing what were initially thought to be serious injuries.
A spokesman for Lancaster Police said: “The road was closed as the injuries were thought to be serious but later they were confirmed to only be minor injuries and the road was reopened.”
Police said the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Bus services were also disrupted by the road closure.
Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted 11 hours ago: “Due to a serious accident on King Street in Lancaster all local services are experiencing heavy delays."
Police reopened the road at 3am this morning.