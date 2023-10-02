Man handed over to police at Lancaster train station after warrant issued for city case
A man dealt with in court following an incident in Glasgow was then handed over to British Transport Police officers at Lancaster investigating a case.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
The man had been arrested at Glasgow following an incident there, charged and kept in for court.
After being dealt with he was taken to Carlisle and handed to British Transport Police officers who took him to custody in Lancaster.
There was a warrant for his arrest for a Lancaster case.
BTP Lancashire @BTP Lancs tweeted: “Male was #arrested at #Glasgow following an incident there, charged and kept in for court.
"After being dealt with he was taken to #Carlisle and handed to our officers who took him to custody in #Lancaster.
"There was a warrant for his arrest for one of our cases.”