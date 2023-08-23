News you can trust since 1837
Man found dead on beach at Heysham

A man’s body was found on the beach at Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 09:42 BST
Emergency services were called to the scene after a man's body was found on the beach at Heysham.

Police were called at around 3pm on Tuesday, (August 22) to reports of a body on the beach at Heysham.

Emergency services attended and despite their best efforts, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious, said a police spokesman.

Police said: “Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this distressing time.”

If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting log 0859 of August 22, 2023.