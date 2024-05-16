Man fined over £3k for public order and spitting at emergency worker at railway station near Kendal

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th May 2024, 09:46 BST
Oxenholme railway station.Oxenholme railway station.
A 28-year-old man has been convicted at court of a public order offence and assault on an emergency worker (spitting) at Oxenholme railway station.

British Transport Police said the man was fined £1,675, ordered to pay £250 compensation and given £1,006 in costs and victim surcharge.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “#CourtResult - A 28-year old male has been convicted at court of a public order offence and assault on an emergency worker (spitting) at #Oxenholme.

“Sentence: £1,765 fine, £250 compensation to officer, £1,006 costs and surcharge.

“A total of £3,021 to be paid at £200 per month.”