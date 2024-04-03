Man fined for blocking vital route often used by King’s Guide to the Sands of Morecambe Bay
The 51-year-old man was convicted at court of obstructing the public highway after he parked his vehicle in front of Cart Lane Level Crossing, Grange over Sands.
He was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £12 victim surcharge.
BTP Lancashire said there was a road there before the railway was built.
They said that in addition to its historical significance, it provides public access to Morecambe Bay and is used by the local community and the King’s Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson.
It is also needed for emergency access to the railway.
