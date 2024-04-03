Man fined for blocking vital route often used by King’s Guide to the Sands of Morecambe Bay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 51-year-old man was convicted at court of obstructing the public highway after he parked his vehicle in front of Cart Lane Level Crossing, Grange over Sands.

He was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £12 victim surcharge.

BTP Lancashire said there was a road there before the railway was built.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cart Lane Level Crossing, Grange over Sands where a man blocked the way through for the public and cross bay walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said that in addition to its historical significance, it provides public access to Morecambe Bay and is used by the local community and the King’s Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson.

It is also needed for emergency access to the railway.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “A 51-year old man has been convicted at court of obstructing the public highway after he parked his vehicle in front of Cart Lane Level Crossing, #GrangeOverSands.