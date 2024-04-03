Man fined for being drunk and disorderly at Lancaster railway station
A man spent a night in custody after being arrested at Lancaster railway station yesterday (Tuesday) for being drunk and disorderly.
BTP Lancashire said after a night in custody he was issued with a £90 penalty notice.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “A male was #arrested at #Lancaster Station yesterday for being drunk & disorderly.
"After a night in custody he was issued with a £90 Penalty Notice.”
Penalty Notices for Disorder are a simple way for officers to deal with anti-social and nuisance behaviour.