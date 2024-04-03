Man fined for being drunk and disorderly at Lancaster railway station

A man spent a night in custody after being arrested at Lancaster railway station yesterday (Tuesday) for being drunk and disorderly.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:59 BST
BTP Lancashire said after a night in custody he was issued with a £90 penalty notice.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “A male was #arrested at #Lancaster Station yesterday for being drunk & disorderly.

"After a night in custody he was issued with a £90 Penalty Notice.”

Penalty Notices for Disorder are a simple way for officers to deal with anti-social and nuisance behaviour.