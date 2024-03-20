Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Romeo Buci, 31, of no fixed abode but from Morecambe, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis on January 23 when police raided a property on Euston Grove in the town centre.

Officers discovered a large-scale cannabis grow over three floors, with over 150 plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buci was charged with growing 120 cannabis plants, a controlled drug of Class B, in Morecambe and also charged that he had £340 cash made from criminal conduct.

Romeo Buci was found guilty of both charges at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to six months prison suspended for 12 months.