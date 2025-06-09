Man due in court after allegedly punching horse at Appleby Fair

Cumbria Police worked closely with the RSPCA throughout Appleby Horse Fair.

On Saturday, police officers arrested a man following a report of a horse having been punched.

Aidan Tomlinson, 22, of Chatsworth Fall, Pudsey, Leeds, was subsequently charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was bailed to attend Carlisle Magistrates Court on July 14 2025.

Cumbria Police also arrested a woman in charge of a horse who had previously been disqualified from controlling animals.

She was released under investigation whilst officers carry out further enquiries.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Rob Melloy, who oversees the animal welfare operation, said: “Our interactions with the Fairgoing community have been overwhelmingly positive and interventions, when they’ve been necessary, have been cordial.

“People may have seen something they’re not happy with, if it has been reported to us it has been investigated by our staff.

“Whilst we did see tired horses, none of those who were exhaustion tested were so bad that they needed to be removed from their owners permanently. When they had rested, we were able to return them.

“We hoped we would be able to focus the public’s attention on the examples of good horse health, happiness and horsemanship at the Fair this year, particularly given that it was the tenth anniversary of the Best at Appleby Awards run by Redwings and supported by other partner charities, which has proved an important tool in building positive relationships.”

The RSPCA did 372 interventions at this year’s Fair; issued 18 warnings; removed, treated and returned 14 equines to their owners; have two ongoing investigations; are caring for six horses who were abandoned or are subject to investigations and removed one wild caught bird.

Two horses were put to sleep because they were ill, on veterinary advice and with the permission of their owner.