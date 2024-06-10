Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A walker died close to the summit of Whernside on Saturday.

The Cave Rescue Organisation said they were alerted by both Cumbria Police and North Yorkshire Police at 1.21pm on Saturday, June 8, to a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

This was at Whernside, the highest of the Yorkshire Three Peaks located in the Yorkshire Dales at Chapel-le-Dale.

The location was close to the summit of Whernside which borders both counties.

Whernside, Yorkshire Dales. Picture from Google Street View.

The team also made a request for Yorkshire Air Ambulance to attend through the police.

Two medical professionals who were walking on Whernside had already begun CPR and they also had a defibrillator with them.

Sadly despite their best efforts and those of the helimed crew the casualty could not be resuscitated.

The team then worked with the helimed crew to evacuate the casualty to the road for transfer to the police and ambulance crew.