Man dies after emergency services called to scene in Morecambe
Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to assist North West Ambulance Service at a property on Marine Road East, Morecambe at 2.13pm.
Crews were at the scene for just over an hour and a half.
Police said they were called to Marine Road East at 2.45pm yesterday (August 8) to reports of a man having a medical episode.
A police spokesman said: “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man sadly died.
"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”
Contact police with any information on 101 quoting log 0902 of August 8, 2023.