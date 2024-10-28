Man detained under Mental Health Act after police called to person on roof in Lancaster village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road was closed in a Lancaster village for 15 hours after reports of a man on a roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed Back Lane at Wennington in the early hours of Sunday (October 27).

Police said a call came in about 1.40am on Sunday saying a man was on a roof.

The incident was resolved at about 4pm.

Police closed a road in a Lancaster village due to a man on a roof.

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

The Mental Health Act allows the police to remove someone from a public place to a place of safety if they appear to be suffering from a mental disorder and are in immediate need of care and control.