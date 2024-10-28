Man detained under Mental Health Act after police called to person on roof in Lancaster village
A road was closed in a Lancaster village for 15 hours after reports of a man on a roof.
Police closed Back Lane at Wennington in the early hours of Sunday (October 27).
Police said a call came in about 1.40am on Sunday saying a man was on a roof.
The incident was resolved at about 4pm.
The man was detained under the Mental Health Act.
The Mental Health Act allows the police to remove someone from a public place to a place of safety if they appear to be suffering from a mental disorder and are in immediate need of care and control.