Man detained under Mental Health Act after police called to person on roof in Lancaster village

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:46 BST
A road was closed in a Lancaster village for 15 hours after reports of a man on a roof.

Police closed Back Lane at Wennington in the early hours of Sunday (October 27).

Police said a call came in about 1.40am on Sunday saying a man was on a roof.

The incident was resolved at about 4pm.

Police closed a road in a Lancaster village due to a man on a roof.

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

The Mental Health Act allows the police to remove someone from a public place to a place of safety if they appear to be suffering from a mental disorder and are in immediate need of care and control.

