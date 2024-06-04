A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes who was killed on a railway line near Garstang.

The body of hairdresser Kiena Dawes was found on the track near Barnacre by British Transport Police on July 22, 2022.

The 23-year-old, who was from St Annes but was living in Fleetwood, had been reported missing a short time earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Wellings on Monday (June 3) was charged with manslaughter, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.