Man charged with manslaughter following death of Fleetwood woman
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes who was killed on a railway line near Garstang.
The body of hairdresser Kiena Dawes was found on the track near Barnacre by British Transport Police on July 22, 2022.
The 23-year-old, who was from St Annes but was living in Fleetwood, had been reported missing a short time earlier.
Ryan Wellings on Monday (June 3) was charged with manslaughter, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 30-year-old, formerly from Fleetwood but now of Housman Close, Bispham, was released on conditional bail to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on July 10.