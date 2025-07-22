Man charged with indecent exposure in Lancaster
Police have charged a man as part of an investigation into an indecent exposure in Lancaster.
On Friday July 18 at teatime police were made aware that a man had reportedly exposed himself in woodland close to the play area of Williamson Park on Wyresdale Road.
Following enquiries, a 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday, July 21 in connection with the investigation.
Laura Ashleigh Mart, 35, of Game Street, Great Harwood, has been charged with indecent exposure and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Mart was remanded into custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday July 22).