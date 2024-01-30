Man charged with garage break-ins and trailer theft in village near Lancaster
Police have been investigating reports of garages being broken into and a trailer being stolen in the Scorton area.
Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre Rural Task Force can now provide an update to these crimes and have said John Price from Accrington has recently been charged in relation to these offences.
He is due to re-appear in court in February.