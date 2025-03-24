Man charged with escaping from prison van on way to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court
A man has been charged with escaping from a prison van on the M55 in Preston.
Jamie Cooper, 33, was charged with escaping from lawful custody after he allegedly fled from the GEOAmey vehicle while travelling to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, (March 24), said Lancashire Police.
The force said they received a report of an alleged escape on the M55 near junction two for Catforth, near Preston, at about 8.54am last Wednesday.
Cooper was found in Blackburn on Saturday afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton was stopped by officers.