Man charged after reported knife threat in Morecambe
Police said they were called at 7.42pm on June 19 to Aldingham Court, Morecambe, to a report of a disturbance.
A report was made to them that a man had been threatened with a knife.
A short time earlier, it was reported that verbal threats had been made to four children.
Police arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene.
Connor McWilliams, 23, of Aldingham Court, Morecambe, has been charged with using threatening behaviour, possession of a knife blade in a public place, threatening a person with a
blade in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of cannabis.
He has been bailed with conditions to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on September 5.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.