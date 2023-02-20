Man being 'all round obnoxious’ on train at Lancaster arrested when he reached Carlisle
A man reported as being ‘all round obnoxious’ on a train at Lancaster was eventually arrested when he reached Carlisle.
By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter one day ago: “One from the ‘Some people can’t help themselves’ file…
"A report of a man being “all round obnoxious” on a train at #Lancaster yesterday.
"By the time staff had had enough, @BTPCumbria colleagues met the train at #Carlisle.
"Male #arrested as wanted on warrant.”