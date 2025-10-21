Man banned from Lancaster city centre for two years
A man has been given a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
Police said Stephen Cowsill, of no fixed address, has been issued with a criminal behaviour order banning him from Lancaster city centre for two years.
This is following a number of thefts and reports of anti social behaviour in the area.
A police spokesman said: “Lancaster is a great place to live and work, and we want it to stay that way!
