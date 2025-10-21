Man banned from Lancaster city centre for two years

Stephen Cowsill has been banned from Lancaster city centre for two years. Photo: Lancashire Police

A man has been given a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Police said Stephen Cowsill, of no fixed address, has been issued with a criminal behaviour order banning him from Lancaster city centre for two years.

This is following a number of thefts and reports of anti social behaviour in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Lancaster is a great place to live and work, and we want it to stay that way!

