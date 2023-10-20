News you can trust since 1837
Man assaults delivery driver and steals his van in Lancaster robbery

A van driver was assaulted and had his van stolen during a robbery in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST
The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Thursday, (October 19) on Thirlmere Road in the city.

The van was a white Ford Transit van registration HV71 VFL.

It contained a number of parcels out for delivery.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery in Lancaster.Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery in Lancaster.
The driver was shocked but fortunately not physically injured.

The robber is described as a white man, stocky build, shiny face, wearing a black or navy-blue puffer jacket.

Det Insp Adie Knowles, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was clearly a distressing incident for the driver and it’s lucky he wasn’t injured.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who sees a van or the suspect matching this description to get in touch urgently.

“I would also ask anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, mobile or Ring doorbell footage to get in touch.”

Call 101 quoting log 0683 or for immediate sightings of the van or suspect call 999.