Man arrested over death of Thai woman found near North Yorkshire village 20 years ago

Lamduan Armitage. Picture from North Yorkshire Police.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Thai woman whose body was found in the Yorkshire Dales more than 20 years ago.

Lamduan Armitage's body was found by walkers at Sell Gill near Pen-y-ghent, above Horton in Ribblesdale, on September 20, 2004.

She was known only as the 'Lady of the Hills' until early 2019, when North Yorkshire Police achieved a breakthrough using a combination of media coverage and DNA testing.

A BBC Online article about the case in the January of that year was brought to the attention of Lamduan's parents in Udon Thani, north-east Thailand.

They came forward to police believing the woman could be their daughter - who they had not seen since 2004.

DNA testing was carried out which confirmed the woman to be Lamduan, who would now be aged 55.

Officers then travelled to Thailand in 2023 to carry out enquiries.

And late last night (Saturday) North Yorkshire Police announced an arrest had been made.

A statement said: "A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004. He remains in police custody for questioning.

"We strongly urge the media and public to refrain from speculation about the case to ensure fair justice can be delivered in line with the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

"Where we believe there have been breaches of contempt laws, we have the option of referring them to the Attorney General's Office to consider.

"We also urge the media to respect the rights and privacy of those connected to the case, including family members."