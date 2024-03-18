Man arrested on train tracks near Lancaster after police chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said they were called at 10.14pm on Friday, March 15 to Burnfell Road, Lancaster, to a report of burglary.
A VW Polo car was stolen.
British Transport Police said a Lancashire Police patrol spotted the stolen vehicle which was pursued and then abandoned in Bolton-le-Sands.
The car was recovered a short time later at Crag Bank Road, Bolton-le-Sands.
The driver fled onto the nearby train tracks and was located by the police helicopter and Lancashire Police Dog Unit and arrested.
Gareth Richards, 26, of Marlborough Road, Morecambe, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today, (Monday).