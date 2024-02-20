Man arrested on suspicion of theft after loader and trailer stolen from village near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster, Morecambe, & Wyre Rural Task Force made the arrest.

Both items have been recovered and police enquiries about the theft continue.

If you have any information please call police on 101.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a loader and a trailer in Hornby.

