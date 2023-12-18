News you can trust since 1837
Man arrested on suspicion of racial abuse at Morecambe game dealt with out of court

A man arrested on suspicion of racial abuse during Morecambe’s game at Barrow earlier this season will not face criminal action.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT
The 70-year-old man was bailed after he was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing a Barrow AFC staff member during the game with the Shrimps in League Two on October 31.

Cumbria Police said the man was dealt with via an out-of-court ‘community resolution.’

Community Resolutions do not constitute a criminal record but can be taken into consideration in future conduct.