Man arrested on suspicion of racial abuse at Morecambe game dealt with out of court
A man arrested on suspicion of racial abuse during Morecambe’s game at Barrow earlier this season will not face criminal action.
The 70-year-old man was bailed after he was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing a Barrow AFC staff member during the game with the Shrimps in League Two on October 31.
Cumbria Police said the man was dealt with via an out-of-court ‘community resolution.’
Community Resolutions do not constitute a criminal record but can be taken into consideration in future conduct.