Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision on M6 near Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on X 20h ago: “Early this morning at around 12.53am we were called to reports of a collision between a Fiat 500 and a Suzuki.
"The collision happened on the M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 34, following an earlier collision on the same stretch of motorway.
"The Fiat driver, a 50 year old man from Urmston, Greater Manchester was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after giving a roadside breathalyser reading of 105, three times the legal limit of 35.
“He is currently in custody.
"If you know a drink/drug driver, don't hesitate to act - reporting could make all the difference.
"Report a drink driver by calling 101 or 999 if they are about to drive.
"You can also report to us anonymously via Crimestoppers or our online form at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/DrinkDrugDriver/Create “