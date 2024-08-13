Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision on M6 near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision on the M6 near Lancaster.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on X 20h ago: “Early this morning at around 12.53am we were called to reports of a collision between a Fiat 500 and a Suzuki.

"The collision happened on the M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 34, following an earlier collision on the same stretch of motorway.

"The Fiat driver, a 50 year old man from Urmston, Greater Manchester was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after giving a roadside breathalyser reading of 105, three times the legal limit of 35.

“He is currently in custody.

"If you know a drink/drug driver, don't hesitate to act - reporting could make all the difference.

"Report a drink driver by calling 101 or 999 if they are about to drive.

"You can also report to us anonymously via Crimestoppers or our online form at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/DrinkDrugDriver/Create “

Police closed the M6 between junctions 34 and 35 Lancaster and Carnforth in the early morning of August 12 due to a road traffic collision.

Fire crews cut one casualty from a vehicle using a saw and they were handed over to North West Ambulance Service.