Man arrested in Morecambe for failing to appear in court for knife offence
British Transport Police officers in Lancashire have been working with officers from Greater Manchester to track down suspects and bring offenders to justice.
On February 15, BTP officers arrested a 47-year-old man at an address in Morecambe.
Police said he had failed to appear at court in Manchester earlier this month for possession of a knife.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “in order to bring offenders to justice we’ve been working with @BTPGtrMcr to track down suspects.
"Last night we #arrested a 47-year-old male at an address in #Morecambe.
"He’d failed to appear at court in #Manchester earlier this month (possession of a knife).”