"Last night we #arrested a man in #Ingleton who had failed to attend a @BTPWestYorks case in #Leeds last month for assaults on an emergency worker and rail staff.”

If you fail to turn up at court without reasonable excuse, the Crown Prosecution Service will apply for a warrant for your arrest which means the police will come looking for you, arrest you and hold you in the cells until the Magistrates are able to deal with your case.