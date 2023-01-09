Man arrested in Ingleton had failed to attend court
A man was arrested in Ingleton by British Transport Police officers focusing on tracking fugitives from the court.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted two days ago: “With disruption on the railways this week we’ve been focusing on tracking fugitives from justice.
"Last night we #arrested a man in #Ingleton who had failed to attend a @BTPWestYorks case in #Leeds last month for assaults on an emergency worker and rail staff.”
If you fail to turn up at court without reasonable excuse, the Crown Prosecution Service will apply for a warrant for your arrest which means the police will come looking for you, arrest you and hold you in the cells until the Magistrates are able to deal with your case.