Man arrested for fraud after thousands of pounds taken from Lancaster village pensioner
Police said they recently received a concern that an elderly man living in the Milnthorpe area had been subject of a fraud.
This was further investigated by the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Kendal who identified that he had been defrauded on at least three occasions with thousands of pounds taken from him.
Following further investigation a fifty-one-year-old male has been arrested in Carlisle.
A police spokesman said: “Please report any concerns you have about elderly friends, neighbours or family members who you suspect may be being targeted by doorstep, telephone or online fraudsters.
"This helps us to investigate any offences that have occurred and safeguard the person from further financial abuse.”