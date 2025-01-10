Man arrested for fraud after thousands of pounds taken from Lancaster village pensioner

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have arrested a man after a pensioner in a village near Lancaster was defrauded.

Police said they recently received a concern that an elderly man living in the Milnthorpe area had been subject of a fraud.

This was further investigated by the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Kendal who identified that he had been defrauded on at least three occasions with thousands of pounds taken from him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following further investigation a fifty-one-year-old male has been arrested in Carlisle.

Police arrested a man aged 51 from Carlisle on suspicion of fraud.Police arrested a man aged 51 from Carlisle on suspicion of fraud.
Police arrested a man aged 51 from Carlisle on suspicion of fraud.

A police spokesman said: “Please report any concerns you have about elderly friends, neighbours or family members who you suspect may be being targeted by doorstep, telephone or online fraudsters.

"This helps us to investigate any offences that have occurred and safeguard the person from further financial abuse.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice