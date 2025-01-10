Man arrested for fraud after thousands of pounds taken from Lancaster village pensioner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a man after a pensioner in a village near Lancaster was defrauded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they recently received a concern that an elderly man living in the Milnthorpe area had been subject of a fraud.

This was further investigated by the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Kendal who identified that he had been defrauded on at least three occasions with thousands of pounds taken from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following further investigation a fifty-one-year-old male has been arrested in Carlisle.

Police arrested a man aged 51 from Carlisle on suspicion of fraud.

A police spokesman said: “Please report any concerns you have about elderly friends, neighbours or family members who you suspect may be being targeted by doorstep, telephone or online fraudsters.

"This helps us to investigate any offences that have occurred and safeguard the person from further financial abuse.”