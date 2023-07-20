News you can trust since 1837
Man arrested at Lancaster train station for being drunk and swearing

A man was arrested at Lancaster railway station for being drunk and disorderly.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read

Police said he was arrested yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) for being drunk and disorderly after repeatedly swearing in front of passengers and refusing to moderate his behaviour.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A man was #arrested at #Lancaster Station yesterday afternoon for being drunk & disorderly after repeatedly swearing in front of passengers and refusing to moderate his behaviour.”

Drunk and disorderly behaviour is classified as being drunk in a public place and behaving in a disorderly manner.

Lancaster Railway Station.
In short, disorderly behaviour is defined as causing a public disturbance, something which the police can define at their own discretion.