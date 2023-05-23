Man arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of money laundering

BTP Lancashire received a text message about a suspicious passenger which led to an officer meeting a train at Lancaster on Monday.

Police said he told an interesting story but it didn’t add up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was searched and arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A man was arrested at Lancaster railway station on suspicion of money laundering.

CID are now investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

@BTPLancs tweeted: “A #TextBTP message about a suspicious passenger led to an officer meeting a train in at #Lancaster yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An interesting story told, but it didn’t add up.

"#StopSearch conducted and male #arrested on suspicion of money laundering.