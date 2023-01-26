Man arrested at Lancaster railway station had been missing for three years
A man arrested at Lancaster railway station had been reported missing three years ago.
By Michelle Blade
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Plain clothed officers at #Lancaster stopped an adult male on the station who roused their suspicions.
"A check showed he had been reported missing three years ago.
"In-depth enquiries were made with partner agencies and as a result he was #arrested for immigration offences.”