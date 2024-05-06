Man arrested at Lancaster railway station 30 seconds after police started shift
Police at Lancaster railway station arrested a man 30 seconds after their shift had started.
Police said they arrested a man who had assaulted a female passenger.
The man has been interviewed and released under investigation whilst on train CCTV is collected.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X on May 3: “Our #Lancaster officers were quick off the mark this morning… Just 30 seconds after their shift start time and they had #arrested a man who had assaulted a female passenger.