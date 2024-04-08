Man arrested after urinating 'incident' on Lancaster rail replacement bus

British Transport Police arrested a man after an incident on a rail replacement bus.

British Transport Police said the man tried relieving himself into a beer bottle and ended up with urine soiling the seats.

They said he was then abusive towards the bus driver.

The man has been bailed and enquiries are ongoing.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “A male who’d been drinking was #arrested after an incident on a #Lancaster to #BarrowInFurness rail replacement bus.

"He tried relieving himself into a beer bottle and ended up with urine soiling the seats.