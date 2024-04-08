Man arrested after urinating 'incident' on Lancaster rail replacement bus
A man who had been drinking was arrested after an incident on a Lancaster to Barrow in Furness rail replacement bus.
British Transport Police said the man tried relieving himself into a beer bottle and ended up with urine soiling the seats.
They said he was then abusive towards the bus driver.
The man has been bailed and enquiries are ongoing.
