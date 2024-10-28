Man arrested after seven burglaries at world’s oldest music hall in market town near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary after a popular entertainment venue was repeatedly broken into.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Settle Victoria Hall, the world’s oldest music hall, has been burgled seven times since September 24, with cash and stock being stolen.

Police launched an investigation and yesterday (Sunday) arrested a man in his 30s.

He was charged with burglary, refused bail and remanded in custody, to appear at York Magistrates’ Court.

Police want to thank everybody who assisted them with their investigation.