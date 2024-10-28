Man arrested after seven burglaries at world’s oldest music hall in market town near Lancaster
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary after a popular entertainment venue was repeatedly broken into.
Police said Settle Victoria Hall, the world’s oldest music hall, has been burgled seven times since September 24, with cash and stock being stolen.
Police launched an investigation and yesterday (Sunday) arrested a man in his 30s.
He was charged with burglary, refused bail and remanded in custody, to appear at York Magistrates’ Court.
Police want to thank everybody who assisted them with their investigation.