Man arrested after second police drugs raid on Lancaster estate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police executed a drugs warrant today (Tuesday) six days after a previous drugs raid and made an arrest.
A police spokesperson said on Facebook: “Local officers continue to disrupt those who bring harm into the community by selling drugs for their own profit.
"Another drug warrant has been executed today at an address in the Marsh area of Lancaster.
"A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug after quantities of drugs have been found within his address.
"The investigation continues.
"These people have no place in our communities and you can report any information you have on these people to the police directly on the website or anonymously, through the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/