Man arrested after second police drugs raid on Lancaster estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested following a second drugs raid on the Marsh Estate in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police executed a drugs warrant today (Tuesday) six days after a previous drugs raid and made an arrest.

A police spokesperson said on Facebook: “Local officers continue to disrupt those who bring harm into the community by selling drugs for their own profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Another drug warrant has been executed today at an address in the Marsh area of Lancaster.

Police executed a second drugs warrant on the Marsh Estate in Lancaster.

"A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug after quantities of drugs have been found within his address.

"The investigation continues.

"These people have no place in our communities and you can report any information you have on these people to the police directly on the website or anonymously, through the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/