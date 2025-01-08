Man arrested after police drugs raid on Lancaster estate
Police executed a drugs warrant yesterday (Tuesday) and made an arrest.
A police spokesperson said on Facebook: “Addictions to drugs cause well known harm to individuals and our communities.
"Those who produce, import, distribute and sell the drugs, make money on that harm.
"Your Neighbourhood Policing Team constantly target and disrupt those in our local communities who profit from that harm.
"Yesterday (Tuesday) police officers conducted a drug warrant on the Marsh Estate in Lancaster.
"A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and the investigation continues.
“We cannot stop drugs totally, but what we can do is try to disrupt those who put it into our communities.
"These people have no place in our communities and you can report any information you have on these people to the police directly on our website or anonymously, through the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “
Call police on 101 if you can help with any enquiries.
In an emergency always dial 999.