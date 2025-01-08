Man arrested after police drugs raid on Lancaster estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested following a drugs raid on the Marsh Estate in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police executed a drugs warrant yesterday (Tuesday) and made an arrest.

A police spokesperson said on Facebook: “Addictions to drugs cause well known harm to individuals and our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those who produce, import, distribute and sell the drugs, make money on that harm.

Police arrested a man after a drugs raid on the Marsh Estate in Lancaster.

"Your Neighbourhood Policing Team constantly target and disrupt those in our local communities who profit from that harm.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) police officers conducted a drug warrant on the Marsh Estate in Lancaster.

"A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot stop drugs totally, but what we can do is try to disrupt those who put it into our communities.

"These people have no place in our communities and you can report any information you have on these people to the police directly on our website or anonymously, through the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “

Call police on 101 if you can help with any enquiries.

In an emergency always dial 999.