A high speed pursuit began on the M6 near Lancaster after a man sleeping in his car on the side of the motorway drove off at speed when police approached his vehicle, police said.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “We often work closely with bordering forces to keep our communities safe, and that’s what happened around 5.15am on Sunday morning (July 21).

“A man was sleeping in his grey VW Passat on the side of the M6, near to Forton services in Lancaster.

"One of our officers approached his car to speak with him, at which point he woke up and began to drive off at speed.

Police were in a high speed pursuit on the M6 near Lancaster. Picture by FRANK REID

“A high-speed pursuit began as further resources joined to assist, pursuing the car southbound on the M6 all the way down to Junction 21A, before heading onto the M56.

"Our colleagues at GMP and Cheshire Police joined the pursuit onto the M60, around most of Manchester before joining the M62 and then north back towards Lancashire on the M66.

“As a result of deploying a stinger, the car was successfully stopped on the A56 on the Greater Manchester/Lancashire border, near to Edenfield.

“Great team work across three police forces, thanks to GMP and Cheshire Police!”

*Mohammed Fitouri, 40, of Galloway Street, Glasgow was arrested, and has since been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle on a road whilst exceeding the prescribed drug limit, and driving with no insurance.

He was remanded in custody when he appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court and was given an interim disqualification from driving order.