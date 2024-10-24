Man arrested after gold bars worth £28k found in car stopped on M6 northbound
Police stopped a car travelling on the M6 northbound and found gold bars worth around £28,000.
The car was stopped on Tuesday, (October 22).
Lancs Police Specialist Ops said on Facebook 20 hours ago: “When we stopped a Black Nissan Qashqai travelling northbound on the M6 yesterday (Tuesday) at around 3.40pm, we didn’t expect to find four 100g bars of gold with an approximate value of £28,000.
“Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man from Glasgow was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
"He is currently in custody.”