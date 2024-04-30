Man arrested after cocaine worth £39k seized from car on M6 at Lancaster

Police stopped a car on the M6 near Lancaster and seized cocaine. Picture by FRANK REID

Police stopped a Leon Seat on the M6 northbound, near to junction 34 at Lancaster, at 1.20pm on Sunday (April 28).

A quantity of cocaine was found in the car and a 43-year-old man arrested.

Paul Bourne, 43, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.