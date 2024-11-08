Man arrested after cannabis worth £170k seized from lorry on M6 near Lancaster

A large quantity of drugs was seized when police stopped a lorry on the M6 near Lancaster.

Police said the HGV was stopped by them at 7.40pm yesterday (November 7), on the northbound carriageway, close to junction 33.

When the vehicle was searched, 17 blocks of cannabis with a street value of around £170,000, were found.

The driver of the lorry, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He’s currently in custody.