Man arrested after being confronted by 'paedophile hunters' in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 11:33 BST
A man was arrested after being confronted by paedophile hunters in Morecambe.
A Morecambe man was arrested after he was confronted by ‘paedophile hunters’ in the town.

The man, aged 49, was stopped by the group and detained under ‘Citizen’s Arrest’ at what was said on the live feed to be a caravan park on Monday, (July 7).

The incident was live streamed on Facebook with the man being interrogated on camera and accused of sexually grooming a 13-year-old girl.

Police said a 49-year-old man from Morecambe has been arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming and is currently in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1482 of July 7.

