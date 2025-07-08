Man arrested after being confronted by 'paedophile hunters' in Morecambe

A man was arrested after being confronted by paedophile hunters in Morecambe.

A Morecambe man was arrested after he was confronted by ‘paedophile hunters’ in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged 49, was stopped by the group and detained under ‘Citizen’s Arrest’ at what was said on the live feed to be a caravan park on Monday, (July 7).

The incident was live streamed on Facebook with the man being interrogated on camera and accused of sexually grooming a 13-year-old girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a 49-year-old man from Morecambe has been arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming and is currently in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1482 of July 7.