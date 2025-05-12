Man and woman arrested over indecent act in Morecambe car park

A man and a woman were arrested over an indecent act in a Morecambe car park.

Police are appealing for information and footage following an incident in Morecambe.

Police said they received a report of outraging public decency on the Battery car park at around 1.40pm on Saturday, (May 10).

A 56-year-old man from Heysham, and a 41-year-old woman, also from Heysham were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

Both remain in custody.

A police spokesman said: “We believe that there may be people who witnessed this, or may have dashcam footage, who we have not yet spoken to.

"If that is you, or if you know someone who may have information to assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Contact 101 log 0739 of May 10.